April 8

Tennis

TVCC @ Lewis-Clark State College, TBA

Track and Field

Lane CC Invite, TBA

Rodeo

TVCC @Mustangers Arena, in Pendleton, TBA

April 9

Baseball

TVCC vs. Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

TVCC vs. Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Softball

Crossover Tournament, @Chehalis, WA, TBA

Tennis

TVCC @ Spokane CC, TBA

Track and Field

Lane CC Invite, TBA

Rodeo

TVCC @Mustangers Arena, in Pendleton, TBA

April 10

Softball

Crossover Tournament: TVCC vs. Everett, @Chehalis, WA, Noon

April 12

Softball

TVCC vs. College of Southern Idaho, 2 p.m.

TVCC vs. College of Southern Idaho, 4 p.m.

Tennis

TVCC vs. College of Idaho, TBA



