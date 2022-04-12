Purchase Access

April 12

Softball

TVCC vs. College of Southern Idaho, Canceled

Tennis

TVCC vs. College of Idaho, TBA

April 13

Baseball

TVCC vs. Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.

TVCC vs. Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.



