Jan. 16

Men’s Basketball

• TVCC (79) @ Spokane (93)

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC (58) @ Spokane (64) OT

Jan. 17

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC (43) @ Big Bend (59)

Men’s Basketball

• TVCC (64) @ Big Bend (99)

