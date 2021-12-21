Purchase Access

Dec. 17

Men’s Basketball

• TVCC (91) vs. Centrelia (70)

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC (58) vs. Centralia (68)

Dec. 18

Men’s Basketball

TVCC (78) vs. Bellevue (92)

Women’s Basketball

TVCC (59) @ Mt. Hood (74)

Dec. 19

Women’s Basketball

TVCC (61) vs. Everett (54)

