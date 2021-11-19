Purchase Access

Nov. 19

Men’s Basketball

TVCC vs. Clark, @ Umpqua CC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

TVCC @ Lane Community College, Titan Classic, TBD

Nov. 20

Men’s Basketball

TVCC @ Umpqua, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

TVCC vs. Centralia, @ Lane CC, 5 p.m.

Nov. 21

Men’s Basketball

TVCC @ Umpqua Invitational Tournament, TBD

Women’s Basketball

TVCC vs. Pierce, @ Lane CC, 11 a.m.

