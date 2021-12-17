Purchase Access

Dec. 17

Men’s Basketball

• SWOCC Crossover

• TVCC vs. Centrelia, @SWOCC, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Mt. Hood CC Crossover

• TVCC vs. Centralia, @Mt. Hood CC, 8 p.m. (PT)

Dec. 18

Men’s Basketball

TVCC vs. Bellevue, @SWOCC, 11 a.m.

Women’s Basketball

TVCC @ Mt. Hood, 5 p.m.

Dec. 19

Women’s Basketball

TVCC vs. Everett, @Mt. Hood, 1 p.m.

