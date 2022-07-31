ONTARIO — As the 2022-23 soccer season nears, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s soccer team have their current regular season schedules posted on the TVCC website, at https://bit.ly/3Q7wiqu.
At the moment, the season is slated to begin in late August, and will conclude in late October against Blue Mountain Community College on Oct. 26.
In August, the TVCC men’s team will kick off the season with back-to-back games against the College of the Siskiyous on Aug. 19-20, but will also compete against the Boise State club team on Aug. 19. On Aug. 23-24, the Chukars will compete against Shoreline and Edmonds Community College in Tukwila, WA, for Northwest Athletic Conference friendlies.
The Chukars will take a two-week break, before traveling to Wenatchee Valley College on Sept. 10. They will stay on the road as they travel to compete against Columbia Basin on Sept. 14, before returning to their home field on Sept. 17 against Spokane and Walla Walla on Sept. 19. The Chukars will conclude their competition in September, after traveling to compete against North Idaho on Sept. 24.
In October, TVCC will protect their home field on Oct. 1 against Wenatchee Valley and Blue Mountain on Oct. 5, before traveling to Spokane Community College on Oct. 8. The Chukars will return to John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium on Oct. 12 to compete against Columbia Basin and North Idaho on Oct. 15, before concluding their regular season on the road against Walla Walla on Oct. 19 and Blue Mountain on Oct. 26.
