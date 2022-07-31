Purchase Access

ONTARIO — As the 2022-23 soccer season nears, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s soccer team have their current regular season schedules posted on the TVCC website, at https://bit.ly/3Q7wiqu.

At the moment, the season is slated to begin in late August, and will conclude in late October against Blue Mountain Community College on Oct. 26.



