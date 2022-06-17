HAMILTON — In the 1970’s, Indianapolis native Mike Walker attended Treasure Valley Community College to play football and baseball for the Chukars. Following his career with the Chukars, Walker competed for the Washington State University football team before advancing to the Canadian Football League, CFL.
On June 17, Walker will be inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame as a defensive end for his 10-year career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Eskimos from 1982-1991.
“I’ve dreamed about this moment,” Walker recently told Cougfan.com from his home near Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo.
However, Walker wasn’t initially planning on attending college at TVCC. As a standout athlete in high school football and baseball, Walker was planning on playing both sports for Mount Hood Community College outside of Portland, according to an article on cfl.ca.
“But the coach told me he didn’t have room for a two-sport player,” said Walker in an interview with cfl.ca.
That’s when he heard about TVCC. Walker was welcomed by the coaching staff, which had no problem with him playing both sports.
Two years later, Walker transferred to Washington State University, WSU, to play football for the Cougars. In his career at WSU, Walker was known for his pressure on the quarterback, according to 24/7 Sports. In the 1981 season, Walker led the Cougars in sacks with 10, assisting the Cougars in breaking a bowl-less streak of 50 years when they qualified for the Holiday Bowl.
After Washington State, Walker took his career across the national border to Canada. He started his CFL career competing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 1982-1989, and finished his career at the Edmonton Eskimos from 1990-1991.
In the CFL, Walker registered 149 tackles, nine fumble recoveries, and two interceptions through 135 games. Additionally, he accumulated 95.5 sacks, leaving him ranked 14th all-time leader in sacks. Additionally, Walker was a three-time CFL All-Star, and assisted the Tiger-Cats in winning their first Grey Cup championship in 1986.
“Hamilton is a tough town and it’s tough football. You just had to be tough. You can’t come in there soft. That’s what I liked about it. The people there were avid fans. It’s a real football town,” mentioned Walker.
After a 1-5 start to the season, Hamilton finished the year with an overall record of 9-8-1 to finish in second place in the East. The Tiger-Cats lost the opening of the two-game, total-point Eastern Final 31-17, but rebounded for a 45-25 win in the second. Following the Eastern Final, they then beat Edmonton 39-15, in Hamilton, to win their first Grey Cup in 14 years, at the time.
“I felt so much for the CFL and for the city of Hamilton,” said Walker. “Hamilton is where we made our home in the off-season for a couple of years.”
Following his athletic career, Walker began coaching at Washington State University, as the defensive line coach, where he assisted the Cougars in appearing in two Rose Bowls, the Sun Bowl, and the Holiday Bowl. After coaching for the Cougars, Walker was on the coaching staff at the Toronto Argonauts, 2009-2010; Edmonton Eskimos, 2010-2011; and Saskatchewan Rough Riders, 2011-2012.
“I went right into coaching defensive line, and it’s easy to coach what you play,” Walker said. “I missed playing but coaching is a different world… You’ve got to really be sound in your technique. When I played, I made sure I knew my opponent I was playing against. So coaching was an easy transition.”
However, as a result of his athletic career, Walker will be inducted into the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame, and will walk the stage at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
