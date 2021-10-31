ONTARIO — On Oct. 27, the Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC, volleyball team hosted the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves in a Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, match. After a hard fought battle, the Chukars were unable to claim victory over the Timberwolves, losing in the fifth set, 3-2.
In the game, the Chukars started the match off with a tough loss, dropping the first set to Blue Mountain, 25-22. However, with the support of the Chukars’ fans, TVCC was able to take over the momentum of the game to defeat the Timberwolves in the second set in dominant fashion, 25-15.
Blue Mountain came out in the third set on a mission, attempting to regain the momentum in order to take control of the game. Meanwhile, the Chukars fans kept expressing their support for the TVCC volleyball team. With the fan’s support, the Chukars maintained their momentum to win a close third set, 28-26. Going into the fourth set, the Chukars had the overall lead, 2-1, and were looking to close the game out.
However, the Timberwolves continued to show that they had the determination to fight back. Blue Mountain was able to showcase a dominant performance over the Chukars in the fourth set to tie the match, 2-2, defeating the Chukars 25-16. Therefore, the entire match came down to the fifth and final set, which is only played to 15 points rather than 25.
In the final set, the two teams battled back and forth to determine the match’s victor. In the end, Blue Mountain managed to defeat the Chukars, 15-13, to claim the overall victory, 3-2.
Stat Leaders
In the game, the Chukar athletes that led the team in scoring are sophomore outside hitter Ashlynn Sherrill (2), who was able to earn seven kills, and freshman middle blocker McCall Maxfield (7), who was able to earn three kills. Additionally, in the passing category, Maxfield (7) was able to lead the team by spreading the ball around the court to earn seven assists, whereas her teammate freshman middle blocker/opposite hitter Annalise Pederson (15), who was able to add six assists of her own to the team’s total.
The Chukars seemed to maintain their leverage throughout most of the match through their solid defensive appearance. Chukars’ freshman libero/defensive specialist Macey Buesher (13) led the team in digs during the match, accumulating 34 to add to her career stats. She was followed by freshman defensive specialist Lainey Keppler (3), who dropped to the floor to earn 30 digs of her own. Additionally, freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist Eva Murphy (12) added 23 digs to the team’s total, whereas her teammate Pederson (15) compiled 20 more.
Up next, the Chukars’ volleyball team will host the Walla Walla Community College Warriors for another NWAC match on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m., before hosting the Yakima Valley Community College Yaks the following day on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
