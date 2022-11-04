ONTARIO — With Wednesday night’s win over the Vikings from Big Bend Community College, the TVCC Volleyball team secured their spot in the NWAC Volleyball Regional Tournament. The Lady Chukars came into the evening sitting in fourth place with a 7-8 East Region record, with a one-game lead over the fifth-place Walla Walla Warriors. With the Lady Chukars’ win moving them to .500 in conference play at 8-8, and the Walla Walla loss against North Idaho putting them at 6-9, that sealed the deal for Treasure Valley Community College.
TVCC has a bye the last day of conference play, so even if WWCC were to win its final game, it would not propel them above the Lady Chukars.
During Wednesday’s match, TVCC also honored the sophomore athletes for their time and dedication to the volleyball program, including libero/defensive specialist Macey Buesher (2) from Weiser, libero/defensive specialist Lainey Keppler (3), middle blocker McCall Maxfield (7), setter Courtney Van Winkle (8), outside/opposite hitter Sage McDaniel (9) from Fruitland, libero/defensive specialist Eva Murphy (12), and middle blocker/opposite hitter Annalise Pederson (17).
In the match, McDaniel recorded 17 kills against the Vikings, which was a game high. Buesher ended the evening with 27 digs, while freshman setter Paia Kaohelaiulii (15) served up 32 assists and Maxfield ended with 4 solo blocks.
Following the conclusion of the match, Treasure Valley claimed victory 3-1 over the Vikings, with the box score ending 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13.
The Lady Chukars, who finished ninth in the East Region with a 2-14 record in conference play during the 2021-22 season have had a tremendous comeback 2022-23 season, battling with top teams and proving they can hold their own on the court.
TVCC has to wait to see where they will head on Nov. 12 for the first round of the NWAC Regional Championships. Being the No. 4 seed in the East Region, they will travel to the No. 1 seed in the West, which will either be Lower Columbia or Highline. Also in the West bracket will be the North No. 2 seed and the South No. 3 seed. The bracket will be finalized today after the final round of conference play. The top 2 seeds from each of the regional brackets will go onto the NWAC Championships on Nov. 18-20 hosted at Pierce College in Lakewood, Washington.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.