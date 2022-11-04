ONTARIO — With Wednesday night’s win over the Vikings from Big Bend Community College, the TVCC Volleyball team secured their spot in the NWAC Volleyball Regional Tournament. The Lady Chukars came into the evening sitting in fourth place with a 7-8 East Region record, with a one-game lead over the fifth-place Walla Walla Warriors. With the Lady Chukars’ win moving them to .500 in conference play at 8-8, and the Walla Walla loss against North Idaho putting them at 6-9, that sealed the deal for Treasure Valley Community College.

TVCC has a bye the last day of conference play, so even if WWCC were to win its final game, it would not propel them above the Lady Chukars.



Tags

Load comments