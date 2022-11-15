DES MOINES — On Saturday and Sunday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team traveled to Highline College to compete in the 2022 Northwest Athletic Conference Volleyball Regional Championships, in order to determine the Elite 8 to compete in the 2022 NWAC Volleyball Championships.
In the regional tournament, the No. 4 Lady Chukars faced off against the top-seeded team in their regional bracket, the Highline Thunderbirds. In their first match, the Lady Chukars battled with the high-powered Lady Thunderbirds throughout four sets, but were unable to claim victory in their first-round match.
As a result, the Lady Chukars dropped into the consolation bracket to compete against the No. 3 Chemeketa Community College Storm. In the match, the two teams battled throughout five sets, with the Lady Chukars claiming victory overall 3-2.
Consequently, TVCC advanced to the consolation championship to compete against Highline, after No. 2 Skagit Valley defeated the Lady Thunderbirds in the regional finals to claim the first bid to the Elite 8.
The Lady Chukars battled with Highline, as they competed for the opportunity to advance to the Elite 8 through the second bid. However, the Lady Thunderbirds defeated TVCC in three sets, in order to advance.
Subsequently, the Lady Chukars concluded their season with an overall record of 10-16, 8-8 NWAC.
