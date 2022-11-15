DES MOINES — On Saturday and Sunday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team traveled to Highline College to compete in the 2022 Northwest Athletic Conference Volleyball Regional Championships, in order to determine the Elite 8 to compete in the 2022 NWAC Volleyball Championships.

In the regional tournament, the No. 4 Lady Chukars faced off against the top-seeded team in their regional bracket, the Highline Thunderbirds. In their first match, the Lady Chukars battled with the high-powered Lady Thunderbirds throughout four sets, but were unable to claim victory in their first-round match.



