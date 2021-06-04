ONTARIO — On Tuesday, the men’s and women’s TVCC basketball team took on Yakima Valley College. They played at the John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium at TVCC’s campus, with women starting it off. The two squads for the Chukars were able to get the victory on the night. The women’s team managed to defeat Yakima Valley, 59-45. And the men’s team went into an overtime game, coming out on top for the win, 107-106.
The women’s TVCC basketball team jumped out to an early lead in the first half, 35-15, and continued to hold their lead throughout the entirety of the game. The first half ended with a bomb as Freshman Hannah Loveland hit a buzzer beater shot to increase the lead by a few extra points going into the locker room.
The men’s team had a tough battle throughout the entire game. They held a small lead from about 10-15 points through most of the game, but Yakima Valley didn’t let the game get out of reach. Yakima kept it close and battled to get back into the game, resulting in the game ending with a tie score. That brought the game into overtime, and the entire extra period was a fight. In the end, Yakima was unable to shut down the TVCC shooters, as sophomore forward Joseph Lupumba, of Africa, couldn’t be contained under the hoop. This combination led the Chukars to victory against Yakima Valley in overtime, 107-106.
The Chukars basketball teams sweep over Yakima Valley ended their respective seasons with victories for both squads. Both teams have a good amount of Freshmen returning to the court next year.
