Start times and television selections for the Oregon women’s basketball team’s first six games of the 2021 calendar year were announced by the Pac-12 office on Monday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-0, 5-0 Pac-12) – riding the nation’s longest active winning streak at 26 straight dating back to last season – will return to action on New Years Day at home against USC at 7 p.m. local time, before hosting No. 11 UCLA on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both games are set to be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon will then head to the Bay Area to take on top-ranked Stanford on Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. The Ducks will play California in Berkeley on Jan. 10, at 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

The Ducks’ contest against No. 6 Arizona in Tucson will be nationally televised on ESPN or ESPN2 at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, with a showdown at Arizona State to follow at noon on Jan. 17, in Tempe (Pac-12 Network).

