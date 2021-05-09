WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
The district track and field meets are arriving in the Western Treasure Valley. This weekend the 2A Western Idaho Conference (WIC) and the 3A Snake River Valley (SRV) conferences are scheduled to have their district track meets later this week. The SRV will be hosting their districts on Thursday, May 13 through Friday, May 14; the WIC hosts their districts Friday, May 14 through Saturday, May 15. This meet will decide which athletes out of each event will continue on to the state track and field meet. Most, but not all, events will consist of a preliminary and a final. Although there are some events that won’t fall under that category.
The preliminaries are held on the first day of districts, as well as the field events and some relays. Then the second day will involve the finals for those events, including the remainder of the relay and field events. After the district meet is concluded, a select amount of athletes per event will qualify for the state track meet. The WIC’s district track meet will start the field events at 1 p.m., and the running events at 4 p.m.; the SRV district track meet will start the field events at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.
The conferences separate the events into two days in order to run a large track meet in an efficient and productive manner. There will be a lot of athletes participating; in other words, the efficiency of the staff will result in a well run track meet with trusted results. Consequently, it will allow the athletes enough time, rest, and energy to perform at their highest level, for their events. A lot of the athletes will participate in multiple events. Most of the athletes that are in field events are, also, in running events. Therefore, it will allow the athletes to focus on their performance in every one of the events they participate in.
The track and field meets will conclude by May 15, and the athletes that will attend the state track meet will have been decided. The athletes that qualify for state from the WIC and SRV conferences will, both, attend the state track and field meet May 21-22 at the Middleton High School track.
