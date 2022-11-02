Ontario freshman Jaydyn Garcia (9) shoots the ball during the overtime period, scoring the winning goal of the game following a ricochet that sent the ball into the net. As a result, the Tigers claimed victory in the first round of state 2-1, OT.
ONTARIO — On Tuesday, the Ontario Tigers boys soccer team hosted the Tillamook High School to compete against the Cheesemakers in the first round of the OSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Tournament. The Tigers were awarded the fifth seed, and competed against the 12th seed as a result.
In the game, the two teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire matchup that was settled in overtime.
In the game, both teams started the game off with intensity, scoring one goal respectively. Throughout the remainder of the game, the two teams displayed their defensive talents, as neither team found the net for a goal.
However, towards the end of the game, the Tigers began to apply severe offensive pressure by creating multiple scoring opportunities, but were unable to score the game-winning goal before the end of regulation time.
Consequently, the game went into overtime.
In the first of two 10-minute overtime periods, Ontario continued to apply offensive pressure, as they attempted to protect their home field during the first round of state. Midway through the first overtime period, the Tigers claimed the lead after freshman Jaydyn Garcia’s (9) shot ricocheted off the defender into the back corner of the goal.
The Tigers’ defense stood strong as they continued to hold the Cheesemakers from scoring throughout the remainder of the game. As a result, Ontario claimed victory over Tillamook in the to advance to the second round of the state tournament.
Up next, the Tigers will remain on their home field after No. 13 Newport upset the fifth seed to advance. Subsequently, Ontario will face off against Newport on Saturday, starting at noon (PT).
