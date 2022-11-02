ONTARIO — On Tuesday, the Ontario Tigers boys soccer team hosted the Tillamook High School to compete against the Cheesemakers in the first round of the OSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Tournament. The Tigers were awarded the fifth seed, and competed against the 12th seed as a result.

In the game, the two teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire matchup that was settled in overtime.



