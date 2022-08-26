ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Ontario High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams competed against the Weiser High School Wolverines in a nonconference matchup. The Lady Tigers traveled to Weiser High School, whereas the boy’s team hosted the Wolverines.
In the games, the Tigers swept the Wolverines in shutout fashion as the girls claimed victory 6-0, while the boys won 4-0.
In the boys’ game, the Tigers claimed an early lead, when senior Jaaziel Chavez scored the first goal of the game.
The Tigers capitalized on their momentum as Chavez scored an additional goal before they entered halftime to increase their lead to 2-0.
In the second half, the Tigers continued to apply offensive pressure, controlling possession of the ball for a large percentage of the half. Around 15 minutes into the half, junior Marcos Bauer added another goal to the Tigers’ total, taking a 3-0 lead.
Later in the half, senior Efrain Juarez-Perez scored the final goal of the game to increase the score to 4-0, as the Tigers claimed victory.
“I think [the team] gave it their all, they played great,” said boys’ head coach Daniel Dominguez.
The girls claimed a shutout victory over the Wolverines to start the season, scoring a total of six goals while holding the Lady Wolverines from scoring.
As a result, the Lady Tigers kicked the season off with a dominant victory, and will continue their season with a jamboree with Nyssa and Four Rivers on Saturday, followed by an away game against Henley High School, in Klamath Falls, on Sept. 2.
The boys’ team will also be competing in a jamboree against Nyssa and Four Rivers, and will join the girl’s team in traveling to Klamath Falls to compete against Henley.
“On the other side of the state, every time, they are tough. So that’s why we like to go and play on that side, to get our level up. We’re going to go toe-to-toe with them, it’s going to be fun,” said coach Dominguez.
