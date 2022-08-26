Purchase Access

ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Ontario High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams competed against the Weiser High School Wolverines in a nonconference matchup. The Lady Tigers traveled to Weiser High School, whereas the boy’s team hosted the Wolverines.

In the games, the Tigers swept the Wolverines in shutout fashion as the girls claimed victory 6-0, while the boys won 4-0.



