OHS vs. VHS Tennis

Ontario's Eduardo Navarro-Ramirez prepares to serve during the boy's doubles match against Vale on April 12.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ontario High School — 5, Vale High School — 5,

Boys

Singles:

No. 1 — Dallin Berg, Ontario def. Braxton Bair, Vale, 6-2 , 6-4.

No. 2 — Jack Hally, Ontario def. A.J. Sigrah, Vale, 6-3 , 6-4.

No. 3 — Martin Benites, Ontario def. Sam Mendieta, Vale, 6-1 , 6-4.

Doubles:

No. 1 — Luke McGourty and John Wolfe, Vale def. Jared Hally and Eduardo Navarro-Ramirez, Ontario, 4-6 , 6-6 (13).

Girls

Singles:

No. 1 — Laken Herrera, Ontario def. Ali Aldred, Vale, 6-2 , 6-2.

No. 2 — Sadie Graviet, Vale def. Samantha DeLeon, Ontario, 3-6 , 3-6.

No. 3 — Alexandra Juarez, Ontario def. Autumn Jones, Vale, 6-4 , 6-4.

Doubles:

No. 1 — Kailey McGourty and Jessi Arriola, Vale def. Paige Eidson and Abbigail Hally, Ontario, 1-6 , 1-6.

No. 2 — Brenda Ramirez and Elise Seala, Vale def. Erika Perez and Ogaly Santiago, Ontario, 1-6 , 1-6.

No. 3 — Theresa Fife and Giselle Bahena, Vale def. Cayman Campbell and Abigail Sweatland, Ontario, 0-6 , 0-6.



Tags

Load comments