ONTARIO — On April 23, the Ontario Tigers baseball team hosted McLoughlin High School to compete against their Greater Oregon League, GOL, opponents in a doubleheader.
In the first game, the Tigers attempted to gain momentum early in the game. Although they scored one run in the first inning, they were unable to find their way to home plate throughout the remainder of the game. As a result, the Tigers were defeated in the first game 6-1.
However, in the second game, the Tigers found their offensive rhythm as they accumulated a total of 11 hits in the game, while standing strong in the field. Consequently, Ontario held McLoughlin from scoring throughout the first five innings, while the Tigers scored seven runs to earn a 7-0 lead. However, the Pioneers attempted to battle their way back into the game in the sixth and seventh inning. They responded to Ontario’s early-game efforts, after they outscored the Tigers 8-1 in the final two innings to tie the game 8-8, heading into extra innings as a result.
In the eighth inning, the Tigers took the field to start. They attempted to halt the Pioneers’ late-game momentum, but were unable to stop McLoughlin from scoring, as they allowed two runs. As a result, the Tigers were losing 10-8, as they stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning.
In the final inning, the Tigers secured the victory after picking up three runs. As a result, the Tigers picked up their first league win in the season after a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle in the GOL 11-10.
Ontario senior Abraham Becerril (24) led the Tigers on the mound. The right-handed pitcher surrendered three runs on two hits over five and one-third innings, striking out six. Freshman James Dyas (12) threw two and two-thirds innings in relief.
For the softball team, the Lady Tigers picked up two league victories over McLoughlin, as a result of forfeits.
Up next, the Tigers’ baseball team will travel to Vale High School for a non-league game between the two teams later today, starting at 4 p.m., whereas the Lady Tigers competed against the Lady Vikings on Monday, as Ontario claimed victory over Vale 13-3.
