ONTARIO — On Oct. 26, the Ontario Tigers soccer teams concluded their regular season in a 4A-6 Greater Oregon League, GOL, matchup against La Grande. The men’s team hosted La Grande for their final home game, in addition to acknowledging the senior athletes for their time, efforts, and commitment to the soccer program over the course of their athletic careers. Meanwhile, the women’s team traveled to La Grande, the fifth ranked team in the 4A classification, for the GOL District Championship, according to Lady Tigers’ head coach Javier Gonzalez.
For the men’s team, they had the opportunity to honor seven senior athletes. Dallin Berg (8), Jesus Hernandez (9), Jaime Gonzalez (11), Alexis Cuna (14), Ruben Hernandez (23/1), Juan Corona (24), and Alik Sigrah (25) were presented with various gifts and mementos from their family, friends, and supporters during the senior night presentation after the game.
In the game, it appeared to be a battle between the defenses. Neither team was able to get the offensive advantage on the other. However, Ontario had been attempting to apply the pressure by getting shots on goal, but it would never roll their way, with one of their shots bouncing off the crossbar. The score remained 0-0 for the majority of the game until La Grande was able to score a goal late in the second half. As a result, Ontario ended up losing the close fought battle between conference opponents, 1-0.
The Lady Tigers, before going to La Grande, traveled to McLoughlin High School, on Oct. 23, to compete in a 4A-6 GOL matchup. The Lady Tigers were able to win their league game over McLoughlin, 4-2, with sophomore Itzel Hernandez (7) and sophomore Jayden Mireles (14) scoring two goals each. Following their win, the Lady Tigers traveled to La Grande to decide the 4A-6 GOL champion. The Lady Tigers were the first to get on the scoreboard, in the 70th minute of the game, with a goal by sophomore Hannah Hernandez (4), Tigers 1-0. Following the Lady Tigers’ goal, La Grande was able to score their first goal of the night, in the 72nd minute, to tie the game, 1-1. Shortly after, La Grande took the lead with only four minutes left in the game, scoring in the 76th minute of the game, La Grande 2-1. As a result, La Grande was crowned the league champions, and the Lady Tigers claimed second place.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Lady Tigers will advance to the state playoffs where they will host Newport High School in the state play-in game, on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. (MT), to start the state playoffs. The Lady Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 4-8, and a league record of 4-2.
For the men’s team, Ontario will host Cascade High School for the state play-in game, on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. (MT), to start the state playoffs. The Ontario men’s team finished the season with an overall record of 5-5-3, and a league record of 2-3-1.
“Great play from Ontario High School. They are peaking at the right time of the season, and are playing at [a] high level. I’m excited to see them in postseason action on Saturday,” stated Coach Gonzalez.
