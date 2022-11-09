Tigers senior captain Jamis Gonzalez (10) dribbles the ball through North Marion's defense in an attempt to score the first goal of the semifinal matchup on Tuesday. However, the Tigers didn't score until the second half, in order to claim a 1-0 victory over the Huskies.
Tigers senior captain Jamis Gonzalez (10) dribbles the ball through North Marion's defense in an attempt to score the first goal of the semifinal matchup on Tuesday. However, the Tigers didn't score until the second half, in order to claim a 1-0 victory over the Huskies.
ONTARIO — On Saturday, the No. 5 Ontario Tigers boys soccer team competed against the No. 13 Newport Cubs in the quarterfinals of the OSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Tournament. Following their shutout victory over the Cubs, the Tigers competed against No. 9 North Marion on Tuesday, after the Huskies upset the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals.
In the game, Ontario hosted the Newport Cubs in a one-sided, shutout victory to advance further in the state tournament. Throughout the duration of the game, the Tigers found the back of the net on two separate occasions, in order to claim a 2-0 lead.
As a result, Ontario advanced to the semifinals to compete against North Marion, to determine which team would compete in the OSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Championship on Nov. 12.
In the semifinals, the Tigers battled with North Marion in a back-and-forth battle that was settled byw a single goal.
The first half was a defensive battle between the two teams, with neither team scoring a goal. As a result, the Tigers entered halftime 0-0 as they attempted to advance to the OSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Championship.
In the second half, Ontario continued to display their defensive capabilities as they held the Huskies from scoring throughout the entire game. Offensively, the Tigers scored the only goal of the game, and claimed a shutout victory over North Marion 1-0 as a result.
Consequently, Ontario will advance to the state championship on Nov. 12, starting at 3:30 p.m. The Tigers will travel to Liberty High School, in Hillsboro, to compete against the winner of the game between No. 14 Phoenix and No. 2 Henley, which will be determined Wednesday night.
