ONTARIO — On Saturday, the No. 5 Ontario Tigers boys soccer team competed against the No. 13 Newport Cubs in the quarterfinals of the OSAA 4A Boys Soccer State Tournament. Following their shutout victory over the Cubs, the Tigers competed against No. 9 North Marion on Tuesday, after the Huskies upset the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals.

In the game, Ontario hosted the Newport Cubs in a one-sided, shutout victory to advance further in the state tournament. Throughout the duration of the game, the Tigers found the back of the net on two separate occasions, in order to claim a 2-0 lead.



