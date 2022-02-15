SISTERS — Recently, on Feb. 11-12, the Ontario Tigers’ wrestling team traveled to Sisters High School, along with seven other schools, to compete in the OSAA 4A Special District 4 Tournament in order to determine which wrestlers will represent the local area at the OSAA 4A State Wrestling Tournament.
For Special District 4, each weight class will automatically qualify four wrestlers to the state tournament, along with the other three special districts, resulting in 16 wrestlers qualifying.
In the league tournament, the Ontario Tigers qualified a total of six wrestlers to the state tournament, while additionally crowning one athlete the Special District 4 champion.
Senior Ruben Hernandez started the tournament off as the top-seeded wrestler in the 152-lb weight bracket. As a result, Hernandez (152 lbs) received a first-round bye, advancing to the quarterfinals. Hernandez (152 lbs) handled business in the quarterfinals, pinning his opponent 42 seconds into the first round to advance to the semifinals. Hernandez (152 lbs) shut out his next opponent, claiming victory by technical fall 15-0—defeating your opponent by 15 points or more, and continued to dominate his weight class through the championship match, being crowned the champion, along with qualifying to the state tournament, after defeating his opponent by technical fall 21-4.
Hernandez was the only wrestler for the Tigers advanced to the championship match.
The Tigers had five wrestlers competing in the consolation championship for third and fourth place, including junior Nathan Marcelino (113 lbs)—fourth place, junior Jamis Gonzalez (132 lbs)—third place, senior Alexander Sigrah (195 lbs)—fourth place, sophomore Tommy Ishida (220 lbs)—fourth place, junior Jose Moncada (285 lbs)—third place.
As a result, the Tigers will send six athletes to the OSAA 4A State Wrestling Tournament, taking place on Feb. 26 at Cascade High School, in Turner, OR, time to be determined.
