Lady Falcons advance to state tournament

Lady Falcons advance to state tournament

 Argus Observer, file

BAKER CITY — On Tuesday, the Ontario Tigers girls soccer team traveled to Baker City High School to compete against the Lady Bulldogs in a Greater Oregon League matchup between the two teams, along with their final game of the regular season.

Additionally on Monday, the Ontario boys also faced off against the Bulldogs for their final game of the regular season.



Tags

Load comments