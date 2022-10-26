BAKER CITY — On Tuesday, the Ontario Tigers girls soccer team traveled to Baker City High School to compete against the Lady Bulldogs in a Greater Oregon League matchup between the two teams, along with their final game of the regular season.
Additionally on Monday, the Ontario boys also faced off against the Bulldogs for their final game of the regular season.
Both teams were successful in advancing to state play.
For the boys, the Tigers (10-1, GOL 6-0) claimed a dominant victory over the Bulldogs 5-1.
With the win, the Ontario boys were officially crowned the 2022 GOL Champions.
The Lady Tigers (6-5, GOL 4-2) dominated their league opponent on the road, claiming a 4-0 shutout victory against the Lady Bulldogs to conclude the regular season. As a result, they are the GOL runner-up.
Up next, the two teams will prepare to compete in the 4A OSAA Soccer State Tournament on Nov. 1-2.
As of Tuesday, the state rankings were solidified, and the state tournament bracket is being prepared. However, the tournament bracket was not posted by the morning deadline for the Argus Observer.
Although the bracket wasn’t available, the Lady Tigers will host Estacada, time to be determined. The Ontario boys opponent has not been decided yet, according to the information in the playoff qualifications portion of the OSAA website.
