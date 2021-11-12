MURPHY — Recently, on Nov. 6, the Ontario Tigers’ soccer team traveled to Murphy, Oregon to take on the Hidden Valley Mustangs in the quarterfinals of the 4A Oregon Soccer State Tournament.
The Tigers had previously defeated the number one seed, Stayton High School, in penalty kicks in order to advance to the quarterfinals, whereas Hidden Valley had defeated the eighth seed, Marshfield High School, 3-1.
“Beating the #1 rank team in our first playoff game was definitely the highlight of the year, because of the fashion that we won. It was a dramatic, [ending] with [a] penalty shootout 5-3,” state Ontario men’s soccer head coach Jaime Gonzalez.
Following their previous games, the two teams met in the second round to determine which of the two teams would advance to the semifinals of the state tournament.
In the game, the Tigers and Mustangs found themselves in a battle for possession of the ball. While both teams attempted to create as many scoring opportunities as possible, neither team was able to get a shot to go their way.
By the end of the game, the Tigers found themselves in a 0-0 tie. As a result, the game progressed into the extra time period to determine the game’s victor. Throughout the extra time period, the game remained a defensive showcase, as both teams attempted to stop the other from scoring the winning goal.
However, in the end, Hidden Valley was able to take the advantage, scoring a goal on the Tigers to take the lead 1-0. Consequently, the Tigers were defeated in the quarterfinals game against Hidden Valley in a extra time thriller.
“Almost going the distance, playing 100 minutes, again, in the quarterfinals against Hidden Valley. We hit the post on a shot from a corner kick that could’ve changed the game completely. We proved that we can play with the best in the state, and that was our biggest accomplishment of the season,” mentioned Coach Gonzalez.
The Tigers concluded their 2021 soccer season with their game in the quarterfinals. They were able to finish the season with an overall record of 7-6-3, and a 4A-6 Greater Oregon League record of 2-3-1.
In relation, after defeating the Tigers, the Hidden Valley Mustangs advanced through the semifinals on to the state championship, where they will compete against the second seeded team, Philomath High School, on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. (PT).
“We had a tremendous year that ended up with plenty of moves, twists, and turns. From injuries, losing our goalkeeper early in the year [to] covid, it’s been a roller coaster of emotions this season, like no other,” stated Coach Gonzalez about the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.