MALHEUR COUNTY — On Monday, the local high school boys golf teams traveled to Banks, OR, whereas the girls traveled to Redmond, OR, to compete in the 2022 OSAA State Championships.
In the 4A OSAA Boys Golf State Championships, the Ontario’s Tyce Helmick was the sole qualifier for the Tigers, and represented Special District 4 by finishing in a tie for ninth place out of 58 athletes, hitting 15-over-par; 81-78 — 159. It marked Helmick’s second state appearance in his high school career, earning 4A OSAA All-State honors as a result of placing in the top 10.
The state competition was hosted at Quail Valley Golf Course on a Par 72, spanning 6,359 yards.
In the 4A/3A/2A/1A OSAA Girls Golf State Championship, Ontario’s Hannah Hernandez qualified for state for the first time in her high school career, and finished in 24th place hitting 61-over-par; 101-104 — 205.
The state competition was hosted at Eagle Crest Ridge Course on a Par 72, spanning 4,814 yards.
In the 3A/2A/1A Boys Golf State Championships, the Vale Vikings qualified as a team out of Special District 3, along with Nyssa’s Bailey Walker, who qualified individually after placing second at the Special District competition.
Walker represented the Bulldogs by finishing in 25th place hitting 40-over-par; 93-91 —184.
The Vikings qualified five athletes as a result of their team qualification, including Lane Clark, 50th, 116-107 — 223; Coy Schaffeld, 53rd, 130-110 — 240; Charlie Barrett, 54th, 117-124 — 241; Dominic Bates, tied for 57th, 129-118 — 247; and Levi Justus with the assistance of Walker Phillips on the second day, tied for 63rd, 134-154 — 288. Overall, the Vikings finished in 12th, 492-459 — 951.
Subsequently, the high school 2022 golf season came to a conclusion following the end of the state competitions on Tuesday.
