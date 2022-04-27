OHS vs. VHS Tennis

Ontario's Eduardo Navarro-Ramirez prepares to serve during the boy's doubles match against Vale earlier in the season.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

Girls Singles:

No. 1 — Laken Herrera, Ontario High School def. Erin Hawker, Four Rivers Charter, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 — Abbigail Hally, Ontario High School def. Nataly DeLaCruz, Four Rivers Charter, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Samantha DeLeon, Ontario High School def. Mia Clayton, Four Rivers Charter, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

No. 4 — Alexandra Juarez, Ontario High School def. Columba Avila, Four Rivers Charter, 8-1.

No. 5 — Ignacia Solis, Four Rivers Charter def. Emily Kathriner, Ontario High School, 8-2.

Doubles:

No. 1 — Livi Chavez and Adriana Chavez, Four Rivers Charter def. Maya Gomez-Meza and Cayman Campbell, Ontario High School, 7-5, 7-5.

No. 2 — Claire Robins and Nicole Alvarez, Four Rivers Charter def. Erika Perez and Ogaly Santiago, Ontario High School, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 3 — Misha Arocha and Rhaya Alder, Four Rivers Charter def. Whitney Harris and Abigail Sweatland, Ontario High School, 6-2, 6-1.

Boys Singles:

No. 1 — Dallin Berg, Ontario High School def. Alan Gonzalez, Four Rivers Charter, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Jack Hally, Ontario High School def. Marcus Grimaldo, Four Rivers Charter, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 3 — Martin Benites, Ontario High School def. Jorge Martinez, Four Rivers Charter, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 4 — Henry Garrett, Ontario High School def. Eric Torres, Four Rivers Charter, 8-0.

No. 5 — Edgar Bernabe , Ontario High School def. Gabriel Mora, Four Rivers Charter, 8-1.

No. 6 — Carson Brown, Ontario High School def. Crew Rathbun, Four Rivers Charter, 8-6.

Doubles:

No. 1 — Koda Alvarez and Keegan Maupin, Four Rivers Charter def. Jared Hally and Eduardo Navarro-Ramirez, Ontario High School, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 — Keegan Maupin and Koda Alvarez, Four Rivers Charter def. Bryan Alejandro-Munoz and Pablo Ponce-Garcia, Ontario High School, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 — Carlos Beltran and Mario Gastulum, Four Rivers Charter def. John Paul Barrido and Humberto Gonzalez, Ontario High School, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 4 — Mario Gastulum and Carlos Beltran, Four Rivers Charter def. Angel Ortega and Diego Cruz, Ontario High School, 8-1.

No. 5 — Jared Hally and Michael Gomez-Meza, Ontario High School def. Angel Martinez and Fermin Gonzalez, Four Rivers Charter, 8-3.



