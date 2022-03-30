Purchase Access

Boys:

Singles:

No. 1 — Dallin Berg, Ontario High School def. Austin Franko, Homedale High School, 6-1 , 6-1.

No. 2 — Terrance LaFleur, Homedale High School def. Jack Hally, Ontario High School, 1-6 , 1-6.

No. 3 — Henry Garrett, Ontario High School def. Brian Vega, Homedale High School, 6-2 , 7-5.

Doubles:

No. 1 — Jared Hally and Eduardo Navarro-Ramirez, Ontario High School def. Brian Vega and Terrance LaFleur, Homedale High School, 7-5 , 11-9.

Girls:

Singles:

No. 1 — Laken Herrera, Ontario High School def. Elizabeth Whitehead, Homedale High School, 6-3 , 6-6 (4).

No. 2 — Cheyenne Kelly, Homedale High School def. Samantha DeLeon, Ontario High School, 0-6 , 0-6.

No. 3 — Abbey Henry, Homedale High School def. Emily Kathriner, Ontario High School, 2-6 , 0-6.

Doubles:

No. 1 — Whitney Ross and Maite Frank, Homedale High School def. Ogaly Santiago and Erika Perez, Ontario High School, 5-7 , 4-6 , 5-7.

No. 2 — Paige Eidson and Abbigail Hally, Ontario High School def. Destiny Castellanos and Judy Marzoulka, Homedale High School, 6-0 , 6-0.



