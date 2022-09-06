Tigers swarm the Caldwell quarterback as he attempts to roll out of the pocket to create space. However, Ontario didn't let him get away, hitting the Cougars quarterback as he threw the ball, resulting in an incomplete pass.
Ontario sophomore quarterback Diego Rodriguez (3) prepares to throw the ball downfield to his wide receiver during the game against Caldwell to start the season, while junior running back Ethan Hendrickson (4) blocks the Caldwell defender.
Tigers swarm the Caldwell quarterback as he attempts to roll out of the pocket to create space. However, Ontario didn't let him get away, hitting the Cougars quarterback as he threw the ball, resulting in an incomplete pass.
Ontario sophomore quarterback Diego Rodriguez (3) prepares to throw the ball downfield to his wide receiver during the game against Caldwell to start the season, while junior running back Ethan Hendrickson (4) blocks the Caldwell defender.
CALDWELL — On Sept. 2, the Ontario Tigers football team traveled to Caldwell High School to take on the Cougars in a non-league matchup. For the Cougars, the game against the Tigers marked their third of the season, whereas Ontario kicked off their season against Caldwell.
In the game, the Tigers claimed a dominant victory over the Cougars, outscoring their opponents 48-28 to start the season off 1-0.
Following the game, the Argus Observer reached out to Ontario Head Coach Greg Simmons. He mentioned that a lot of the players were dedicated over the summer, and that the leaders are “starting to find their way on the team.”
In the first half, Ontario allowed the Cougars to score first, but immediately bounced back with a touchdown of their own before surging ahead of Caldwell, prior to heading to the locker rooms for halftime.
“I thought our games started off extremely shaky in the first few minutes but bounced back quickly after a kick return for a TD, a strong defensive stand on the next drive, and a TD on the next offensive possession. From that point our guys were in a groove. We struggled a bit in the 3rd quarter with cramps but found some life in a few subs who came in with energy and gave everything they had to keep Caldwell from getting into rhythm,” said coach Simmons.
As a result, the Tigers held the Cougars down the stretch on the defensive side of the ball, while continuing to move the ball down the field to add 28 points to their overall total.
Up next, Ontario will host La Grande High School for their home opener on Sept. 9, starting at 7 p.m.
“This week against La Grande will be a tremendously tough battle. They’ve been as good as anyone on our schedule over the last few years, so we know we’ll have our work cut out for us. They’ve got athletes all over the place, [including] a great quarterback and [a] big athletic lineman. This week of practice will take a lot of focused effort to prepare as best as we can for La Grande. Our team has high goals for the season, so for us to achieve them we have to compete with the best of the best — La Grande is one of those teams,” said coach Simmons.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.