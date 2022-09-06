Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

CALDWELL — On Sept. 2, the Ontario Tigers football team traveled to Caldwell High School to take on the Cougars in a non-league matchup. For the Cougars, the game against the Tigers marked their third of the season, whereas Ontario kicked off their season against Caldwell.

In the game, the Tigers claimed a dominant victory over the Cougars, outscoring their opponents 48-28 to start the season off 1-0.



Tags

Load comments