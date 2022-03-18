Purchase Access

Ontario High School — 8, Payette High School — 3,

Singles:

No. 1 — Dallin Berg, Ontario, def. Isaac Garcia, Payette, 8-2

No. 2 — Max Walters, Payette, def. Jack Hally, Ontario, 4-8

No. 3 — Henry Garrett, Ontario, def. Jim Ayers, Payette, 8-1

No. 1 — Laken Herrera, Ontario, def. Alejandra Galan, Payette, 8-5

No. 2 — Kass Hernandez, Payette, def. Samantha DeLeon, Ontario, 0-8

No. 3 — Delia Pape, Payette, def. Emily Kathriner, Ontario, 1-8

Doubles:

No. 1 — Ogaly Santiago and Erika Perez, Ontario, def. Inam Hussain and Emily Roland, Payette, 8-5

No. 2 — Paige Eidson and Abbigail Hally, Ontario, def. McKenna Davila and Yadira Machen, Payette, 8-5

No. 3 — Maya Gomez-Meza and Cayman Campbell, Ontario, def. Kathryn Tompkins and Haiden Mordhorst, Payette, 8-3

No. 1 — Jared Hally and Eduardo Navarro-Ramirez, Ontario, def. Ricardo Gill and Domynic Moreno, Payette, 8-2

No. 2 — John Paul Barrido and Pablo Ponce-Garcia, Ontario, def. Jesse Saunders and Josh Bommersbach, Payette, 8-0



