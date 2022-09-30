ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Fruitland Grizzlies soccer teams competed against various opponents as they continue through the regular season. The Lady Grizzlies traveled to Weiser High School to compete against the Lady Wolverines in a Snake River Valley conference matchup, whereas the boys traveled to the Alameda Elementary School field to compete against the Ontario Tigers in a nonconference game between the two teams.

For the boys, the Tigers dominated the Grizzlies in shutout fashion as they defeated Fruitland in a non-league matchup 4-0.



