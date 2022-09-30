ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Fruitland Grizzlies soccer teams competed against various opponents as they continue through the regular season. The Lady Grizzlies traveled to Weiser High School to compete against the Lady Wolverines in a Snake River Valley conference matchup, whereas the boys traveled to the Alameda Elementary School field to compete against the Ontario Tigers in a nonconference game between the two teams.
For the boys, the Tigers dominated the Grizzlies in shutout fashion as they defeated Fruitland in a non-league matchup 4-0.
For the Lady Grizzlies, they claimed an early lead, scoring two goals in the first half while holding the Lady Wolverines from scoring. In the second half, Weiser matched Fruitland’s two goals. However, the Lady Grizzlies further increased their lead after scoring an additional four goals throughout the remainder of the game. As a result, Fruitland claimed victory over Weiser in an SRV matchup 6-2.
Up next, the Lady Grizzlies will travel to Ontario to take on the Tigers, whereas the boys team will protect their home field, as they take on the La Grande Tigers in their final nonconference games of the season on Saturday, girls starting at 11 a.m., boys at noon.
For the Lady Wolverines, they’ll conclude their regular season as they travel to compete against the Payette Pirates on Oct. 4, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Ontario boys will travel to Baker High School to compete against the Bulldogs in a Greater Oregon League endowment game on Oct. 4, starting at 4 p.m. (PT). An endowment game is an additional game that can be played at the varsity level, which requires signatures on the endowment application from the administrators from both schools.
