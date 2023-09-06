Tigers claim shutout victory over Grizzlies

Ontario's #12 prepares to take a free kick as Fruitland junior Jameson George (#7), seniors Theo Elgin (#2) and Diego Chavez (#15) form a wall in an attempt to block the free kick. Chavez' (#15) successfully blocked the shot, and regained possession shortly after. However, the Tigers ultimately claimed victory over the Grizzlies 7-0. Ontario's roster is submitted on OSAA but does not include the players' jersey numbers, and are not able to be identified as a result.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The Ontario Tigers boys soccer team traveled to Fruitland to compete against the Grizzlies in a non-league showdown between the two teams. In the game, Ontario gained momentum early, in order to gain the advantage over their opponents, resulting in the Tigers claiming victory 7-0.

Ontario jumped ahead of the Grizzlies early in the game, building a 3-0 lead before halftime. Fruitland battled back but were unable to find the back of the net throughout the duration of the game, resulting in the Tigers securing the shutout victory over their opponents after scoring four more goals in the second half. As a result, Ontario claimed victory over Fruitland 7-0, according to IdahoSports.com.



