MCLOUGHLIN — In the Greater Oregon League, GOL, the first game of the tournament will pin the fourth seed against the third seed, with the winner advancing to play the second seed. The winner of the following game against the second seed, would advance to compete against the top ranked team in the GOL for the championship.
As a result, the No. 4 Ontario Tigers’ boys basketball team traveled to McLoughlin High School, on Feb. 15, to compete against the No. 3 McLoughlin Pioneers in the first round of the GOL Tournament.
The Tigers battled with the Pioneers throughout the duration of the game, in an attempt to advance to compete against La Grande in the second round. However, the Tigers fell to the Pioneers in a down-to-the-wire game that was settled in the final minutes of the game 49-47.
The Lady Tigers had also traveled to McLoughlin for the first round of the GOL Tournament, on Feb. 15, to compete against the No. 3 Pioneers, prior to the boy’s game.
In the game, the Lady Tigers couldn’t gain a rhythm on the offensive side of the court. As a result, McLoughlin took control of the momentum of the game, in order to defeat the Lady Tigers 46-13.
Following the first round of the GOL Tournament, the Ontario basketball teams concluded postseason competition, bringing their seasons to a an end.
