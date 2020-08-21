Ontario High School alumna Nora Williams, along with parents Rodney and Melissa, poses for a photo after signing her letter of intent to join the track and field team at Treasure Valley Community College.
Williams was the 2019 GOL Champion in the high jump, a year removed from a leg injury that ended her sophomore season. Williams also competed in the sprints and the relays.
