REDMOND — Recently, on Feb. 5, the local school’s girls wrestling teams traveled to Redmond High School to compete in the OSAA Girls Special District 3 Tournament to determine which athletes will represent the area in the 2022 OSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
In the tournament, each of the special districts will send three athletes from each of the weight brackets to make up the 12-person state tournament bracket. As a result, the athletes who placed in the top three will qualify to the state tournament.
There were 33 schools in attendance, including Ontario, Vale, Nyssa, and Adrian.
For the Vale, Lady Vikings qualified two wrestlers to the state tournament. Vale sophomore Ava Collins (140 lbs) accepted a first-round bye to start the tournament, due to being the second seed. Following the first-round bye, she pinned her way through the tournament, in order to advance to the championship match to compete against Bend’s Jessie Mclver. Collins (140 lbs) was crowned the Special District 3 champion after defeating Mclver by pin with eight seconds left in the second round.
Additionally, the Lady Vikings second state qualifier was also competing in the 140-lbs weight bracket. Vikings sophomore Jessica Williams started the tournament against the fourth-seeded wrestler from Sandy High School. Williams (140 lbs) was able to upset the fourth seed by pin, 27 seconds into the second round. In the second round, Williams (140 lbs) lost to the top seeded wrestler in the 140-lbs weight bracket by pin, dropping into the consolation bracket. In the consolation semifinals, Williams (140 lbs) handled her business, pinning her opponent 28 seconds into the match to advance to the consolation championship. In the championship, Williams (140 lbs) came up against her first-round opponent from Sandy High School, and defeated her for the second time in the tournament by pin in the second round.
For Ontario, the Lady Tigers qualified one athlete, from the 130-lbs weight class, to the state tournament. Ontario sophomore Hannah Hernandez (130 lbs) started the tournament with a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, Hernandez (130 lbs) came up against the third seeded wrestler from La Grande. Hernandez (130 lbs) claimed victory over her seeded opponent by pin, 58 seconds into the second round to advance to the semifinals. In the semifinals, Hernandez (130 lbs) lost a close match against the second seed, losing by decision 3-0. Consequently, Hernandez (130 lbs) dropped to the consolation semifinals, where she defeated the fourth seed by decision 4-1 to advance to the consolation championship. Hernandez (130 lbs) didn’t waste any time in the consolation championship, where she competed against the third seed for the second time, pinning her opponent 35 seconds into the match.
As a result, three wrestlers from the local area will represent Special District 3 in the 2022 OSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament, held at Culver High School on Feb. 24.
