NYSSA — This year, the 75th annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, with slack beginning Thursday. It will be at the Oregon Trail Arena in Nyssa. Events will begin on Friday at 7 p.m., which consists of events like mutton bustin, wild cow milking, bareback, ranch bronc, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, breakaway, bulls, and barrels.
Tickets will cost $8 per adult, above the age of 13, as well as $5 per child from the age of 6-12. Children under the age of six are able to attend the event for free.
Slack will be held on Thursday night for the overflow of contestants. The slack events will begin at 6 p.m., and are free of admission.
Friday night will be the ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ night, where the Nyssa Nite Rodeo donates $1 per person that comes through the gates on Friday night, back to Saint Alphonsus to help provide life saving mammograms.
