Oregon or Bust

National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center staff as they set up camp and prepare for the event 'Oregon or Bust'. The event will be held in Baker City this Saturday and Sunday.

 Mikhail LeBow

This weekend, the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is presenting the event, Oregon or Bust. ‘Oregon or Bust’ was a saying that was painted on many of the pioneer’s wagons as they prepared to head West on the Oregon Trail in the spring of 1843. Throughout the event, visitors will be able to learn more about ‘camp life’, the hopes and fears shared by the emigrants, and what motivated them to make the journey.

The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center will be setting up camp at the Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City, Oregon on Memorial Day weekend. They will begin the event on Saturday and conclude on Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.; including a live musical presentation from folk singer Hank Cramer from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.

