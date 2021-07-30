In correlation with the Malheur County Fair, the Malheur County Fair ICA Rodeo will be taking place today through tomorrow, starting events at 8 p.m.; while the slack took place on Thursday.

Additionally, the rodeo is free with fair admission, and will consist of all of the regular rodeo events, including bareback riding, team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, and the remainder of the usual events.

