In correlation with the Malheur County Fair, the Malheur County Fair ICA Rodeo will be taking place today through tomorrow, starting events at 8 p.m.; while the slack took place on Thursday.
Additionally, the rodeo is free with fair admission, and will consist of all of the regular rodeo events, including bareback riding, team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, and the remainder of the usual events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.