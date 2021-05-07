WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
This weekend in the Western Treasure Valley, the local baseball and softball teams will start to compete in their district tournaments to decide what teams will represent the 2A Western Idaho Conference (WIC) and 3A Snake River Valley Conference (SRV) at the state tournament.
The Western Idaho Conference baseball teams will play today through Monday. The location will vary based on the higher seed in the tournament bracket. The softball teams will play Tuesday through May 15. The Snake River Valley Conference will begin their competitions on Saturday, and they will run through Wednesday. The first and second seeds will obtain a first round bye, resulting in one less game that those teams will have to play. The other teams will compete against each other based on their seed placement. The winner of those games will continue on to play the first and second seed that had received a bye in the first round. The winner of those games will continue on to the championship, and will result in naming the champion team. The teams that lose will drop into the consolation bracket, allowing them another chance to climb through the bracket.
The baseball tournaments are double elimination, but the consolation bracket comes to an end at the third place game. The champions of the tournament, as well as the runner-ups, will continue on to the state tournament on an automatic bid; due to placing either first or second in their conference. The winner of the consolation bracket, third place, will continue into the ‘state play-in’ game. The play-in game will consist of the winning team of the consolation bracket from their conference tournaments. The winner of that play-in game will make it into the official state tournament bracket.
The softball tournaments are a ‘full’ double elimination tournament. In the WIC and SRV, the softball teams in the consolation bracket will have a chance to play back through the bracket. Out of the teams that advance to the championship, the team that loses would have to play the winner of the consolation bracket for a final second and third place game. Although the teams can play back through second place, the softball teams aren’t able to take a team to the state play-in game. Only the first and second place teams will progress to the state tournament. Due to that, the teams within the conference have decided to play the consolation bracket through second place.
As we come to a conclusion on the season, there will be an update throughout the next week as teams will be competing. Check back in next week to see results, as well as more district events coming up in the month of May.
A list of conference standings follow.
Western Idaho Conference
Baseball
1. Nampa Christian
2. Melba
3. New Plymouth
4. Cole Valley Christian
5. Marsing
6. Vision Charter
Softball
1. Melba
2. New Plymouth
3. Nampa Christian
4. Marsing
5. Vision Charter
6. Cole Valley Christian
Snake River Valley
Baseball
1. Fruitland
2. Weiser
3. Homedale
4. Payette
5. Parma
6. McCall-Donnelly
Softball
1. Homedale
2. Payette
3. Weiser
4. McCall-Donnelly
5. Parma
6. Fruitland
