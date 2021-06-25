NYSSA — Last weekend, the 75th Annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo took place at the Oregon Trail Arena in Nyssa. The rodeo took place on June 18 and June 19, with the slack events beginning prior to the rodeo. There was a good turnout, almost filling up the entire parking lot. There were a plethora of contestants that managed to compete in this year’s rodeo, as well as a decent amount of spectators, allowing the annual rodeo to continue.
The Nyssa Nite Rodeo has been a long standing tradition in the Treasure Valley, being an annual event for the past 75 years, with the exception of 2020. It is one of the earliest rodeos, being the start to most of the contestants rodeo season. They have changed their dates a few times, but still manage to come back to the month of June.
The Oregon Trail Rodeo Association is the core club that makes the Nyssa Nite Rodeo possible, with assistance from the local sponsors. They are a non-profit organization, and the members donate their time and energy to put on the rodeo.
The Oregon Trail Rodeo Association states that, “We believe in the sport of rodeo, it’s a family sport and we want to keep the thrill of competition alive,” and continued, “We are grateful to have the opportunity to give back to our local community by offering a scholarship to an Adrian or Nyssa High School Senior.”
Additionally, the Nyssa Nite Rodeo was able to give back to the community through their ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ night. During the rodeo Friday evening, they donated $1 back to Saint Alphonsus to help provide life saving mammograms for every person that attended the rodeo on Friday night.
Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen
This year, Jaeden Forrey from New Plymouth was crowned the Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen. Although she currently resides in New Plymouth, Forrey was originally born and raised in Kuna. She moved in order to live closer to, as well as attend Treasure Valley Community College. She is in the process of earning her associates degree in horse production and training.
Forrey wasn’t always a rodeo cowgirl as she mentions, “Growing up I wasn’t around the sport of rodeo much but as I grew older the sport interested me, and due to my grandpa being a chariot racer growing up my family was all for me loving horses. I grew up with a love and passion for horses and always knew that was something I wished I could turn into a career.”
Before Forrey realized that TVCC offered a program in horse production and training, she had attended College of Western Idaho for a year. She managed to earn a technical degree in collision repair, before transferring to TVCC in order to pursue her preferred career.
“Dillon Moolah is my big boy’s name. He is a Buckskin AQHA stud. Dillon is an all around Ranch horse with a level head and a kind personality that anyone could love! I can’t wait to see what the year brings us! We are honored to represent NNR and the beautiful sport of Rodeo,” says Forrey.
