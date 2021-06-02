ONTARIO
This Saturday the Country View Golf Course in Ontario, Oregon will be hosting the 3rd annual David Bates Memorial golf tournament.
The tournament is a way to remember Bates and his massive love for golf, but to also give back to the community. Bates died Jan. 9, 2017, leaving behind five children and his wife. The children are still young, therefore they will be participating in sports and academics within the Vale community.
Subsequently, the family decided to start a memorial golf tournament in David’s name to help raise funds to help kids grow in their education, as well as support Vale schools.
“David worked hard in his educational journey and was very proud of achieving his goals and graduating from Boise State University,” mentioned by the ‘golffordavid’ website, “He was driven in playing sports and participated in school activities while working hard to obtain good grades.”
Therefore, they want to create the same opportunities and more for their children and all of the Vale School District.
This celebration of David’s life and the golf tournament’s intent is to directly affect the Vale School District in a positive manner; helping many other students along the way, as well as honoring David Bates. To achieve its goal to support the school district, Country View Golf Course will be hosting a small golf tournament on Saturday. Participants can find the sign up link for the tournament on the Country View Golf Course website, as well as the link to the ‘golffordavid’ website. Individuals can also make a donation on the sponsorship link on the ‘golffordavid’ web page.
