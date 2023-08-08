FRUITLAND — On Aug. 3, the Idaho High School Athletics Association honored the top officials in each respective district. For District 3, Ted Pettet was honored as the IHSAA Official of the Year.

“It was a great honor to be acknowledged, or even nominated for such an award, because some officials put in a lot of time and effort to be good and do things right… I’ve always prided myself on knowing the rules, knowing how to officiate, and of course, helping others to officiate,” said Pettet during an interview over the phone on Aug. 4.



Tags

Load comments