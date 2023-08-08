FRUITLAND — On Aug. 3, the Idaho High School Athletics Association honored the top officials in each respective district. For District 3, Ted Pettet was honored as the IHSAA Official of the Year.
“It was a great honor to be acknowledged, or even nominated for such an award, because some officials put in a lot of time and effort to be good and do things right… I’ve always prided myself on knowing the rules, knowing how to officiate, and of course, helping others to officiate,” said Pettet during an interview over the phone on Aug. 4.
“There’s a lot more to an official than just going out there and blowing a whistle. There’s a relationship you can develop there, and trying to always be the calm in the storm is huge.”
Pettet began officiating in high school in 1989, starting in Arizona with basketball. This year will mark his 34th year as a high school official, with it being his 19th season in Idaho. However, the first game that he can remember refereeing was a slow pitch softball game when he was around 18-years-old.
“I was 18 or 19-years-old, and it was back in Arizona. I got $5 a game, and I had to collect $2.50 from each team,” said Pettet with a chuckle.
From then on, he did little and senior league games before becoming a teacher. While teaching, Pettet coached basketball and baseball for around 20 years.
“I was coaching basketball. I was coaching baseball, and then, it was around 1989-90, the guy I was coaching with in Arizona said, ‘I’m done coaching. I’m going to ref. You want to ref with me?’ I said, ‘Yeah sure.’ So we jumped in, and we started reffing together.”
Although Pettet had an interest in baseball and softball, he didn’t start officiating high school baseball and softball in Idaho until 2009, due to being on the coaching staff for Weiser baseball through 2008.
Over the years, Pettet has officiated a number of state championships, whereas he was only able to officiate one in Arizona.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and hours to try to be a good official in any sport that I’ve tackled. It’s always been kind of a passion of mine. So it was a tremendous honor that out of 1,700 officials in Idaho, that I would be considered the best one for a certain year or however they pick it.”
