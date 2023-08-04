Cowboys Ken Tasker, right, ropes the calf's horn as his team roping partner Wyatt Skovgard, right, attempts to rope the back leg for a scoring time during the team roping competitions on Wednesday of the Malheur County Fair.
ONTARIO — On Wednesday night, a large number of people participated in the Malheur County Fair team roping, produced by Kat Pelrov. Many cowboys and cowgirls gathered in the arena as they attempted to lock in the fastest time of the night.
While at the event, the Argus Observer had the opportunity to speak with team ropers Wyatt Skovgard and Ken Tasker, both of them having over five years of experience.
“The adrenaline rush you get, and how much skill and practice it takes to actually get it right. And how much has to be perfect for it all to work out,” said Skovgard when asked about his interest in team roping during an interview on Wednesday.
“The amount of work it takes, but the amount of rewards you get. It’s kind of an addiction,” added Tasker.
The two cowboys mentioned that team roping is a sport that is tough, due to having to work together in order to reach a successful outcome. Additionally, not only do the cowboys and cowgirls have to be on the same page, their horses are instrumental in the process.
“It’s definitely a challenge, especially when you [have] to rely on someone else… Everybody else in the rodeo is all by yourself, it’s a solo event almost. But team roping, its fifty-fifty pretty much. You have to rely on somebody else… And that adds a lot more to it, I think, than just being solo,” said Skovgard.
“Just to add a little to that, there’s also the horses too. So there’s four of us that have to work together.”
More rodeo events will continue tonight with pre-rodeo and mutton bustin’ starting at 7 p.m., followed by the start of the ICA Rodeo at 8 p.m. The rodeo will continue on Saturday, starting at the same time.
