ONTARIO — On Wednesday night, a large number of people participated in the Malheur County Fair team roping, produced by Kat Pelrov. Many cowboys and cowgirls gathered in the arena as they attempted to lock in the fastest time of the night.

While at the event, the Argus Observer had the opportunity to speak with team ropers Wyatt Skovgard and Ken Tasker, both of them having over five years of experience.



Tags

Load comments