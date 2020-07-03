WOODBURN — In an update sent out to school officials around the state, the Oregon School Activities Association made a few things clear as pertains to sports coming up this fall.
Starting on July 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made it mandatory for all people to wear face coverings when in indoor public spaces. According to the guidance from Brown, the mask requirement does not include those who are participating in activities that make mask wearing unfeasible, which includes strenuous physical exercise. The OSAA update, written by Executive Director Peter Weber, states that athletes participating in their sport do not have to wear a mask, but those not involved, like coaches and athletes not participating, should wear a mask.
One topic of conversation that has been coming up nationwide is the idea of swapping the fall and spring sports seasons. Spring sports (baseball, softball, golf, track and field, and tennis) are easier to control social distancing than fall sports (football, volleyball and soccer). Weber’s update mentions that the OSAA Executive Board has discussed the concept of swapping the fall and spring seasons, but is not “interested in pursuing” it.
The Executive Board is also prohibiting the use of protective equipment during summer football practice. The OSAA is not allowing the use of this protective equipment until August 17, which will be the first official day of practice for fall sports.
