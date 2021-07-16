SALEM — Due to fire evacuation measures in parts of eastern Oregon, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed Summer Lake Wildlife Area, SLWA, and two campgrounds at the Wenaha Wildlife Area.
SLWA has been temporarily closed due to the Bootleg and Log fires. The Lake County Sheriff Office has issued Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation notices for portions of SLWA and the situation continues to change rapidly. Out of an abundance of caution for public, firefighter safety and future elevated evacuation notices ODFW has decided to temporarily close the entire wildlife area until further notice per OAR 635-008-0050(1).
Two campgrounds at the Wenaha Wildlife Area are also closed due to wildfires in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. The U.S. Forest Service has issued a Level 2 evacuation order for the Lick Fire in southeast Washington. The evacuation notice extends to the OR/WA state line just north of the wildlife area.
Out of an abundance of caution for public, firefighter safety and future elevated evacuation notices ODFW has decided to temporarily close the Griz Flats and Headquarters campgrounds per OAR 635-008-0050(1).
ODFW is working with our U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry partners to closely monitor the fire and evacuation levels. If conditions worsen ODFW will close additional portions of both wildlife areas.
