PLAINFIELD — Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing has signed the 2022 INDY NXT by Firestone driver Sting Ray Robb to pilot its No. 51 Honda powered entry for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Robb finished second in the INDY NXT by Firestone Championship last year on the strength of 11 top five finishes, eight podiums, two poles and 99% of laps completed in 14 races, which included the win at Laguna Seca. He made his first unofficial outing with Dale Coyne Racing earlier this month during an impressive one-day test at Sebring international Raceway.



Tags

Load comments