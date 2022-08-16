Purchase Access

SALEM — Two positions on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee are now open for volunteers to apply, according to a news release on Monday from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The committee is recruiting for one member to represent the interests of people with disabilities and one member to represent members of an historically underrepresented community or tribal government.

The committee evaluates, scores and ranks project applications for funding assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program. The nine-member committee is appointed by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director. Each member serves a four-year term and may be eligible to serve a second term.



