WESTERN
TREASURE VALLEY
This past weekend, the teams of the Snake River Valley district and Western Idaho Conference performed in the district track meet to decide which athletes would represent the conference at state. The 2A and 3A state track and field meet will be held at Middleton High School today and Saturday, with first events starting at 9 a.m.
The first day will consist of the finals for some relays, distance races and field events. The excess of the first day will consist of the preliminary races for the remainder of the events. On the second day, finalists from the preliminary races will meet other athletes in the finals; as well as concluding the rest of the field events that weren’t held on the first day. The placings of the finals are permanent, regardless of how an athlete performed in the preliminary.
The field events for the state track meet begin at 9 a.m. The 3A female athletes will start the meet with the shot put; the 2A female athletes will begin with pole vault. The 2A male athletes will open with the long jump; the 3A male athletes will start with high jump. The field events for the first day are scheduled to alternate between the divisions, as well as from female to male. After the field events for the first day come to a conclusion, the running events will begin with the 3200 meter final. After the finish for the 3200 meter race for all three divisions, male and female, the preliminaries for the 100 meter, 100/300 hurdles, 200 meter, and the 400 meter will begin. Following the preliminaries, the final for the medley relay will begin; bringing the first day of the state track and field meet to a conclusion.
The second day of state will begin, at 9 a.m., with the remainder of the field events that weren’t performed on the first day. After the conclusion of the field events, the athletes will meet on the field for the parade of athletes. The parade of athletes will recognize all of the teams and the athletes that were able to qualify for the state track meet. The remainder of the finals will follow the parade of athletes, starting the first running event at 12:30 p.m.
Once the 400-meter dash concludes, there will be a 20-minute break for the athletes. During that break, athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a unified relay. The relay is not a sanctioned event, and is not awarded medals. Although, it is an event that the athletes can enjoy without the pressure or stress of the state competition.
Following the break, the rest of the finals will continue until the last event, the 4X400 relay. The results of the events on the second day will be final. Awards will be handed out over time throughout the day, in between other events. At the conclusion of the state track meet, the team awards such as the men’s and women’s team state champions as well as the men’s and women’s team academic champions will be distributed to the 1A, 2A, and 3A schools that have earned those awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.