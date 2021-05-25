This past weekend, the 3A and 2A schools met at Middleton High School for the state track and field championships. The events kicked off early Friday morning, and started with the field events and preliminary races. They would, eventually, conclude the finals for most of the field events, and finish all of the preliminary races, as well as the finals for some relays and distance events. The second day would consist of the finals for the remainder of the events. The few field events that weren’t concluded the prior day, would start the day for the meet on Saturday, and continue on to the finals for the running and relay events. Following are the top placers in their respective events from the 3A and 2A track meets.
2A Track and Field State Championships
Team Scores -
Men’s -
17. New Plymouth — 7
Women’s -
16. New Plymouth — 11
800 Meters — women
4. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 2:25.20
300m hurdles — women
5. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 48.73, PR
discus — men
3. Gibson Beus, New Plymouth, 131’ 7”
3A Track and Field State Championships
Team Scores -
Men’s -
7. Fruitland — 37
14. Weiser — 17
18. Payette — 9
Women’s -
5. Fruitland — 46
9. Weiser — 31
16. Payette — 21
100 Meters — women
3. Ashtyn Frazier, Fruitland, 13.01, PR
800 Meters — women
2. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 2:22.29, PR
1600 Meters — women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 5:19.68
3200 Meters — women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 5:19.68
300m hurdles — men
3. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 42.02
4x100 relay — women
1. Fruitland, 50.83, (Ashtyn Frazier, Madison Tesnohlidek, Ambri Hart, Faith George)
shot put — men
1. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 54’ 10.5”
discus — men
2. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 153’ 5”
high jump — men
2. Cace Lewis, Payette, 6’ 2”
pole vault — women
2. Reagan Doty, Weiser, 9’ 6”
3. Sydney Denison, Payette, 9’
triple jump — women
1. Sydney Denison, Payette, 36’ 5.5”, PR
