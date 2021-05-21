WESTERN
TREASURE VALLEY
This weekend, some of the local athletes will be competing in the state tournament for their respective sports. The state softball tournament will be starting today and conclude Saturday. The 2A schools will be meeting at West Park in Nampa, and the 3A schools will be at Timberline High School for their tournaments, starting at 9 a.m. Although the tournament will begin at 9 a.m., some of the first-round games will begin at 11 a.m. The New Plymouth softball team will play their first-round game at 9 a.m.; while Wolverine’s will compete at 11 a.m. in the first-round.
Weiser will kick off the 3A tournament at 11 a.m. against Filer. The Wolverines will continue on to play their next game at either 1 or 3 p.m., depending on the results of the first-round games. If Weiser wins the first game, they will play the second game at 3 p.m. against the winner of the game between Timberlake and Gooding. If the Wolverines happen to lose their first game, they will continue to play at 1 p.m. against the loser of the game between Timberlake and Gooding.
New Plymouth will begin the 2A state competition at 9 a.m. against Bear Lake. The Pilgrims will advance on to their next game that will be held at either 1 or 3 p.m. If the Pilgrims manage to win the first-round game, they’ll advance on to play at 3 p.m. against the winner of the game between Declo and Firth. If the Pilgrims happen to lose in the first-round, they will compete at 1 p.m. against the loser of the Declo and Firth game.
The first two rounds of the championship and consolation bracket will be held on the first day of the tournament, today. The remainder of the tournament will conclude the following day, on Saturday. The result of the tournament will be covered in the beginning of the upcoming week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.