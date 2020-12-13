SALEM
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for people with an interest in hunting, wildlife conservation and land management to serve on the Access and Habitat Program’s statewide board and regional councils.
Volunteers in these positions meet quarterly to consider funding projects that open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals.
The statewide board and regional councils are each made up of seven volunteers — three landowner representatives, three hunter representatives, and a chairperson.
Application materials are available on ODFW’s website, www.dfw.state.or.us, under the Lands, access and habitat, get involved subpages.
ODFW is currently accepting applications for the following positions
Statewide Hunter Representative – Apply by Jan. 31: Statewide board members are appointed to four-year terms by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. They meet four times each year in various communities throughout the state to review project funding applications, hear public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and the public.
Regional Council positions – Open until filled: Applicants for the regional positions should live or work in that region. Duties of the position including participation in up to four public meetings each year in various communities in their region to review A&H project proposals and conduct other council business. For the Malheur Region, one landowner representative is sought. For more information, contact Tom Segal at (541) 889-6975.
