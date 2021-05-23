Earlier this week, the Idaho Golf Association (IGA) held the state competition for the different classifications in Rathdrum, ID. In the 3A classification, there were two local athletes that performed at a high standard in the state competition. Fruitland High School senior Lucas Rynearson and Weiser High School sophomore Carter Williams were able to place in the top three. Williams managed to place second in the competition, and was able to shoot a 73 on the first day, followed by a 76 on the second day; bringing the total to a 149. Rynearson was able to place third place shooting a 74 on the first day and a 77 on the second, totalling up to a 151. The athletes were able to secure themselves a state medal, taking home the silver and bronze. Williams and Rynearson managed to place in the top three in all seven of the high school golf tournaments throughout the season. In districts, Williams happened to end in a tie for first place, but lost the tie breaker; leading him to placing second at districts as well. Rynearson happened to have placed third at the state and district competitions, as well as being crowned the 2020 IGA Junior State Amateur.

